Italian model puts virginity up for sale (2)

Rome, January 16 - An 18-year-old Italian model has put her virginity up for sale sale to the highest Internet bidder because she wants to move to the UK and study at Cambridge, The Sun said Tuesday. 'Nicole', who also wants to buy her parents a house, chose an escort agency for the auction, the British tabloid said. She has claimed bidding has already started at 890 pounds, it said. The part-time model told The Sun Online: "I decided when I was 16 that my virginity was precious. "I was in a relationship with a man much older than me, but I decided I would only lose my virginity to the man I love and the man I want to marry in the future. "He told me he wanted to stay with me all my life, that he loved me, and that he wanted to have a family with me but I was only 16 and I was scared so I decided to split up with him." In the wake of the split, The Sun said, Nicole "began to think about her education and claims she would like to move the UK, to study business at Cambridge".