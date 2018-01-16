Fontana defends self, says Constitution talks of race (3)

Milan

Milan, January 16 - Centre-right Lombardy governor candidate Attilio Fontana on Tuesday defended himself in a row over his assertion that Italy's "white race is at risk" due to migration, saying that the Italian Constitution speaks about race. "The Constitution should change too because it's the first (document) that talks about race," he said. Article 3 of the Constitution says all citizens are equal without distinction of gender, race, language, religion, political opinions and personal and social conditions. Fontana said "I said from the start that I used an inopportune expression but the problem (of migration) must be faced." Fontana's assertion on Sunday brought condemnation from Italy's Jews and most political parties but not from his anti-migrant League whose leader Matteo Salvini repeated his view that Italy was at risk of being "Islamised".

