Italian injured in Antwerp explosion (2)

Gas leak at Italian pizza restaurant may be cause

Rome, January 16 - An Italian was among the people injured by an explosion in the Belgian city of Antwerp late on Monday that claimed two lives, local sources said Tuesday. The explosion, which caused a building to collapse, may have been caused by a gas leak at the 'Primavera' Italian pizza restaurant that was on the first floor. The sources said that the Italian national was not badly hurt and has been released from hospital. They said that the two dead people were not Italian.

