'Elevator maniac' gets 10 years for child abuse (2)

Milan, January 16 - Edgar Bianchi, a 40-year-old child abuser known as the 'elevator maniac', was given a 10-year jail term by a Milan court on Tuesday for abusing a 13-year-old girl last year following early release from a previous sentence. Bianchi was convicted for abusing the girl on a landing in an apartment building while she was on the way back from school. In 2014 he was released after serving eight years of a 12-year sentence for around 20 counts of sexual violence in Genoa. "Treat me, I can't do it on my own," Bianchi told the judge before the verdict of a fast-track trial.