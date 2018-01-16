Soccer: Verdi says No to Napoli to stay at Bologna (2)

Naples

Naples, January 16 - Simone Verdi has said no to a move from Bologna to Napoli, the Serie A leaders said Monday night. Verdi, 25, a star striker in the Emilian capital who has scored freely this season and has two Italy caps, was Napoli's biggest transfer target. They have now shifted their attention to Barcelona's 23-year-old forward Gerard Deulofeu and PSG's 26-year-old Lucas Moura. Verdi said: "It was not a refusal of Napoli. I was tempted by such a big offer. I thought about it but I didn't want to leave this club in January. "I'm staying at Bologna with a smile". He said "now the best is coming up. I didn't take a train but I decided with serenity and I am extremely tranquil". The amount of the bid is not known, but the Partenopei will surely be back with another one this summer, observers said.

