Pope apologises for child abuse 'shame' in Chile (2)

Santiago, January 16 - Pope Francis apologised for child sex abuse by the clergy on the first full day of his visit to Chile on Tuesday. "Here I feel bound to express my pain and shame at the irreparable damage caused to children by some ministers of the Church," he said as he addressed Chile's government authorities, civil societies, and the diplomatic corps at the La Moneda Palace in Santiago. "I am one with my brother bishops, for it is right to ask for forgiveness and make every effort to support the victims, even as we commit ourselves to ensuring that such things do not happen again".