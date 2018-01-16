Another 3 churches firebombed in Chile (3)

Santiago, January 16 - Another three churches were firebombed in Chile last night in protest against Pope Francis's visit to the South American country. Two of the churches are in Cunco, 700km from Santiago, in the Araucania region, which Francis will visit tomorrow. According to fire services the two churches went up in flames at the same time. The other fire was at the parish of the Mother of Divine Providence at Puente Alto, on the outskirts of the Chilean capital. According to eye witnesses a group of five people threw firebombs against the door, and the flags of Chile and the Vatican were burned. In all nine churches have now been attacked. Pope Francis arrived in Chile for a three-day trip Monday. He will go on to a two-day trip in Peru.