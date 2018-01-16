Santiago

Another 3 churches firebombed in Chile (3)

In protest agst pope's visit

Another 3 churches firebombed in Chile (3)

Santiago, January 16 - Another three churches were firebombed in Chile last night in protest against Pope Francis's visit to the South American country. Two of the churches are in Cunco, 700km from Santiago, in the Araucania region, which Francis will visit tomorrow. According to fire services the two churches went up in flames at the same time. The other fire was at the parish of the Mother of Divine Providence at Puente Alto, on the outskirts of the Chilean capital. According to eye witnesses a group of five people threw firebombs against the door, and the flags of Chile and the Vatican were burned. In all nine churches have now been attacked. Pope Francis arrived in Chile for a three-day trip Monday. He will go on to a two-day trip in Peru.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33