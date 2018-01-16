Double passports issue for Alfano meeting -Vienna (2)

Berlin, January 16 - Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has said she intends to bring up the controversial proposal to offer German and Ladin-speaking inhabitants of the Italian region of Trentino Alto Adige Austrian passports at meeting in Rome Tuesday with Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, APA reported. Kneissl, who was nominated to the post by far-right FPOE party, was quoted by APA as saying she wanted to "actively introduce" the issue of double passports at the meeting. "It is a part of the government agreement," she said, while stressing that the measure can only be adopted "in dialogue with Vienna, Rome and Bolzano".