Crime down thanks to forces of law and order – Gentiloni (

Rome, January 16 - Crimes in Italy have come down "thanks to the extraordinary commitment of the forces of law and order", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said during the carabinieri police change of command ceremony on Tuesday. "Crime levels are falling, the results of your work are multiplying and at the same time the country is asking for greater security," Gentiloni said. "All this requires more than ever this fundamental idea of tighter security, of a constant protection close to our homes and places of work," he added.