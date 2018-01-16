Inflation steady at 0.9% in December ISTAT confirms (2)

ANSA) - Rome, January 15 - Italy's annual inflation rate was steady at 0.9% in December, ISTAT said Tuesday, confirming its in preliminary estimate. The monthly rise was 0.4%, the statistics agency said. It said prices rose on average by 1.2% in 2017, compared to a 0.1% drop in 2016. The prices of the most frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation 'trolley', such as food and household items, rose 1.5% in 2017 over the previous year, ISTAT said. This compared to a 0.1% gain in 2016. In December they rose by 1.3%, compared to November's 1.6%, the agency said.