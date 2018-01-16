Paris

Fontana 'white-race' comments scandalous-Moscovici

Racist parties must be 'fought on political terrain'

Fontana 'white-race' comments scandalous-Moscovici

Paris, January 16 - European Commission Vice-President Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday expressed dismay at the centre right Lombardy Governor candidate Attilio Fontana's comments on the need to defend the "white race" from a migrant invasion. "Illiberal, racist, extremist parties should be fought on the political terrain," Moscovici said. "We are in democracy, it is necessary to let the people vote, although those words are obviously scandalous".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33