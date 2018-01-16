Fontana 'white-race' comments scandalous-Moscovici

Paris, January 16 - European Commission Vice-President Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday expressed dismay at the centre right Lombardy Governor candidate Attilio Fontana's comments on the need to defend the "white race" from a migrant invasion. "Illiberal, racist, extremist parties should be fought on the political terrain," Moscovici said. "We are in democracy, it is necessary to let the people vote, although those words are obviously scandalous".