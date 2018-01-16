Abuse-of-office trial requested for Milan Mayor Sala (2)

Milan, January 16 - Prosecutors on Tuesday requested that Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala be sent to trial for alleged abuse of office during his previous position as head of Milan Expo 2015. The case regards the decision to task Mantovani spa with the job of providing 6,000 trees for the event as part of the Piastra dei Servizi contract. Centre-left Mayor Sala is already on trial for alleged falsehood in another case related to his job as Expo chief, while a request has been made for a bid-rigging charge to be dropped.