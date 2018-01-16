Naples

Seven members of youth robbery gang nabbed (2)

Group staged 17 robberies in two months

Seven members of youth robbery gang nabbed (2)

Naples, January 16 - Carabinieri police have nabbed seven members of a gang of youths that alleged conducted 17 robberies near Naples in October and November last year, including four minors, sources said Tuesday. Most of the victims of the robberies were the same age as the youths who allegedly staged them at bars and railway stations in the province of Naples. They allegedly used toys guns to threaten the victims and force them to hand over their cell phones. Two members of the gang were arrested late in November. The four minors have been taken to a detention centre, while the other three are in Poggioreale prison, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33