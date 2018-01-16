Paris

Italy political risk for EU - Moscovici before election (4)

Di Maio's 3% deficit pledge 'contradiction' says Commissioner

Italy political risk for EU - Moscovici before election (4)

Paris, January 16 - Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that the situation in Italy was one of the "political risks" on the horizon for the EU ahead of the March 4 general election. "Italy is preparing for elections, the outcome of which is somewhat uncertain," Moscovici told a press conference in Paris. "What ruling majority will emerge from the vote? What programme? What European commitment?". He also blasted a proposal by the 5-Star Movement's Italian premier candidate Luigi Di Maio to break the EU's 3% limit on the deficit-to-GDP ratio. "It's an absolute contradiction," Moscovici said. "The 3% ceiling has a very precise sense to stop debt rising further. "Reducing the deficit means combatting debt and combatting debt means boosting growth". Moscovici commented on Italy's high debt, while quoting Galileo to stress that Rome was starting to make progress. "And yet, it moves," Moscovici said. "It is starting to come down. "We can have faith in Italy's recovery," he said, adding that several reforms had been passed while much more needed to be done.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33