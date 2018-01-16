Di Maio's 3% pledge 'contradiction' - Moscovici (2)

Paris
16/01/2018
Paris, January 16 - Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday blasted a proposal by the 5-Star Movement's Italian premier candidate Luigi Di Maio to break the EU's 3% limit on the deficit-to-GDP ratio. "It's an absolute contradiction," Moscovici said when asked about the proposal by the anti-establishment candidate ahead of the March 4 general election. "The 3% ceiling has a very precise sense to stop debt rising further. "Reducing the deficit means combatting debt and combatting debt means boosting growth".
