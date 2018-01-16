Paris

Di Maio's 3% pledge 'contradiction' - Moscovici (2)

Fighting debt means boosting growth says Commissioner

Di Maio's 3% pledge 'contradiction' - Moscovici (2)

Paris, January 16 - Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday blasted a proposal by the 5-Star Movement's Italian premier candidate Luigi Di Maio to break the EU's 3% limit on the deficit-to-GDP ratio. "It's an absolute contradiction," Moscovici said when asked about the proposal by the anti-establishment candidate ahead of the March 4 general election. "The 3% ceiling has a very precise sense to stop debt rising further. "Reducing the deficit means combatting debt and combatting debt means boosting growth".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

La moglie del boss teneva le redini del clan

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Rubano una moto, arrestati due incensurati messinesi

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Sequestro di beni a presunti esponenti dei clan

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Arresti e sequestri per 11 milioni a Enna e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33