Pope arrives in Chile

Santiago

Francis welcomed by outgoing President Bachelet

Santiago, January 16 - Pope Francis has started the 22nd trip abroad of his papacy after arriving in Chilean capital Santiago late on Monday. The Argentine pontiff was greeted by outgoing President Michelle Bachelet and thousands of faithful. The one-week visit will also take in Peru.

