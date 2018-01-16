Paris

Moscovici has 'faith' in Italy's recovery, debt down (2)

Commissioner stresses concern about political uncertainty

Paris, January 16 - Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici commented on Italy's high debt during a press conference in Paris on Tuesday, while quoting Galileo to stress that Rome was starting to make progress. "And yet, it moves," Moscovici said. "It is starting to come down. "We can have faith in Italy's recovery," he said, adding that several reforms had been passed while much more needed to be done. He said that main concern was uncertainly about the outcome of the March 4 general election.

