Paris

Italy political risk for EU before election-Moscovici (2)

Outcome of vote uncertain says European Commissioner

Paris, January 16 - European Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that the situation in Italy was one of the "political risks" on the horizon for the EU ahead of the March 4 general election. "Italy is preparing for elections, the outcome of which is somewhat uncertain," Moscovici told a press conference in Paris. "What ruling majority will emerge from the vote? What programme? What European commitment?".

