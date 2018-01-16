Salvini rules out Fontana withdrawal after white race remark (2)

Rome
16/01/2018
Rome, January 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday ruled out the hypothesis that the centre right's candidate to be the next governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, could pull out after his comments on the need to protect the "white race" from an alleged migrant invasion. "Forget about it," Salvini said when asked about a possible withdrawal from the race. Fontana, a League member and the former mayor of Varese, subsequently said the comment was a slip of the tongue. But that did not stop a huge furore, with Rome's Jewish community among those expressing concern about the comments.
