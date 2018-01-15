Soccer: 3 vie to become FIGC chief

Rome, January 15 - Three candidates emerged at the weekend to replace Carlo Tavecchio as head of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) following Tavecchio's resignation after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup. They are: Damiano Tommasi, former Roma midfielder and head of the Professional Footballers Association; Gabriele Gravina, head of the third-tier Lega Pro; and Cosimo Sibilia, head of the national amateur league Lega Nazionale Dilettanti. The vote takes place in two weeks. Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito has said that he has changed his mind about running. "I had been convinced to take the field but there would be too many consequences for my club and I don't want that," Lotito said. photo: Tommasi