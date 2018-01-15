McCurry, Picasso on show in Italian exhibits

Brescia, January 15 - A number of major exhibitions open across Italy in January and February, from the photographs of André Kertész and Steve McCurry on show respectively in Genoa and Pavia, to the canvases of Picasso and De Chirico in Brescia and the drawings of Correggio and Guercino in Modena. 'Picasso, De Chirico, Morandi. 100 capolavori del XIX e XX secolo dalle collezioni private bresciane' (Picasso, De Chirico, Morandi. 100 19th and 20th century masterpieces from the private Brescian collections) opens at Brescia's Palazzo Martinengo on January 20 with a selection of works spanning Futurism, Metaphysical art, the 'Return to order' and Informal art. Curated by Davide Dotti, the exhibition presents masterpieces by Balla, Boccioni, Depero, De Chirico, Savinio, Severini, Morandi, Carrà, De Pisis, Sironi, Burri, Manzoni, Vedova and Fontana, as well as Picasso's 1942 'Still life with bull's head'. A retrospective of work by the acclaimed Hungarian photographer André Kertész opens at Genoa's Palazzo Ducale on February 24 with 180 photographs illustrating his ability to capture fleeting moments and emotions, as well as the poetry of daily life. 'Steve McCurry. Icons' at the Scuderie del Castello Visconteo in Pavia takes the visitor on a symbolic journey through India, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Japan, Cuba and Brazil starting February 3. Over 100 photographs trace the 40-year career of the great American photographer, illustrating his talent in narrating the human condition and changes in society in various parts of the world. The works on show include his iconic photograph of Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl depicted in the refugee camp in Peshawar. The exhibition is 'family friendly' with a special itinerary for children. 'Da Correggio a Guercino. Capolavori su carta della collezione dei duchi d'Este' opens at the Galleria Estense in Modena on February 17 with a selection of drawings by masters including Correggio, Nicolò dell'Abate and Lelio Orsi, Ludovico, Annibale and Agostino Carracci, lo Scarsellino, Guido Reni and Guercino. The works on show range from imaginary drawings to preparatory sketches and they come from the gallery's own collections. 'The Millennium has come of age' is the title of the collective exhibition curated by Luca Beatrice that opened on January 13 at the Marca Museo delle Arti in Catanzaro, with a focus on the first 18 years of the 21st century and its protagonists. photo: McCurry in front of his Afghan Girl (1984)