Seina

MPS's Rossi widow, journalist acquitted (2)

Bank communications chief fell to death in March 2013

MPS's Rossi widow, journalist acquitted (2)

Seina, January 15 - The widow of a Monte dei Paschi di Siena manager who allegedly committed suicide in March 2013 was acquitted of breach of privacy along with a journalist Monday for the publication of an email between Rossi and former MPS CEO Fabrizio Viola a few days before his death. David's Rossi's widow Antonella Tognazzi and Il Fatto Quotidiano reporter Davide Vecchi were cleared "because the crime was not committed", a Siena judge said. Prosecutors had asked for six months in jail for Tognazzi and nine months for Vecchi. Former MPS communications chief Rossi fell to his death from an office window shortly after it emerged that a shady series of derivative and structured-finance deals produced losses of 720 million euros for the troubled Tuscan lender. Doubts have been raised about his suspected suicide.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

di Angelo Biscardi

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

di Gaetano Mazzuca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33