MPS's Rossi widow, journalist acquitted (2)

Seina, January 15 - The widow of a Monte dei Paschi di Siena manager who allegedly committed suicide in March 2013 was acquitted of breach of privacy along with a journalist Monday for the publication of an email between Rossi and former MPS CEO Fabrizio Viola a few days before his death. David's Rossi's widow Antonella Tognazzi and Il Fatto Quotidiano reporter Davide Vecchi were cleared "because the crime was not committed", a Siena judge said. Prosecutors had asked for six months in jail for Tognazzi and nine months for Vecchi. Former MPS communications chief Rossi fell to his death from an office window shortly after it emerged that a shady series of derivative and structured-finance deals produced losses of 720 million euros for the troubled Tuscan lender. Doubts have been raised about his suspected suicide.