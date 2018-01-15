No to migrant 'hysteria' says Gori (4)

Milan, January 15 - Centre-left Lombardy governor candidate Giorgio Gori responded to his centre-right rival Attilio Fontana's warning that migrants pose a threat to "the white race" by saying the campaign for the March 4 elections could do without "hysteria and demagoguery". "Election campaign: there are those who talk of pitchforks and white race. We talk about training, jobs, growth, and Europe", Bergamo Mayor Gori said on Facebook. Gori launched an appeal to Lombardy voters, saying "you choose: we must #DoBetter, without hysteria and demagoguery". Gori later described Fontana as being a more moderate-looking version of the League's firebrand leader Matteo Salvini. "Fontana is Salvini in a jacket and tie," said Gori. "I think that Fontana, who is presented as a moderate candidate of the League, in fact has shown his true colours, a Salvini in jacket and tie, or rather more a (Mario) Borhezio than Salvini. Borghezio, a League MEP, has been in legal trouble for anti-immigrant acts on several occasions. Lombardy and Lazio are going to the polls to elect new regional governments on March 4, the same day as the general election.