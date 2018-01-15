Woman, son cited for stealing Nigerian man's wallet

Lecco, January 15 - A 55-year-old Italian woman and her 15-year-old son were cited Monday for allegedly stealing the wallet of a 22-year-old Nigerian man on a bus at Olgiate Comasco near Como on Sunday. The victim realised his wallet was missing when he got off the bus on the way to Mass, police said. He challenged the woman to open her bag and when she refused called the police who found his wallet in it. The woman was sentenced to four months in jail and a 140-euro fine. The sentence was suspended.