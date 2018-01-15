Novara

Beaten woman died of natural causes - autopsy (3)

Sara Pasqual, not beaten to death by boyfriend

Novara, January 15 - A beaten woman found dead in her room by her boyfriend at Sozzago near Novara died of natural causes and not beatings, signs of which on her body were ruled as not being "very recent", an autopsy said Monday. Sara Pasqual, 45, was found by boyfriend Gabriele Lucherini, 46. He is under investigation for manslaughter. The autopsy said Pasqual was in poor health. Pasqual's body was found last Wednesday by Lucherini after he broke down the door of the room she spent the night alone in. The couple had fought the night before, in the latest of frequent fights that prompted neighbours to call her death "pre-ordained". The woman had often been beaten by Lucherini but had always taken him back and on some occasions had defended him, police said.

