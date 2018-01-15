Detroit

Don't need any partner says Marchionne (4)

Tax reform proposals need to be costed says FCA boss

Detroit, January 15 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) chief Sergio Marchionne said Monday FCA didn't need any partners. "We're on a par with others: if we need one, others too need one. I don't need anyone, and I need everyone", the FCA CEO said in Detroit. "We had spoken of an abuse of capital, no one listened to us: we took another road. "We created an American and European reality: I no longer need anyone," he said. Marchionne was answering a question on the ideal characteristics for a potential FCA partner. Marchionne added that he did not know if it was possible to reform the Italian tax system amid election-campaign proposals, some of them similar to Donald Trump's reform. "Italy is the third most indebted country in the world, so before talking about tax reforms it's better first to see if we can afford it," said the FCA CEO.

