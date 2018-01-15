Milan

Soccer: Coaches, refs agree not to change VAR

System must be 'perfected'

Milan, January 15 - Serie A coaches and referees on Monday agreed not to change the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system used for the first time in the Italian top flight this season despite a number of controversial decisions. "A return to the past would be devastating," said Inter boss Luciano Spaletti while Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi said "it's right to go forward, even though I'm against it" after a string of recent rulings or non-rulings allegedly hurt the Romans. It was agreed that work should be done to "perfect" the VAR, sources said. Some coaches asked to be able to ask for VAR intervention. But Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli recognised that "regulations prohibit this at present".

