Beaten woman died of natural causes - autopsy (2)

Novara, January 15 - A beaten woman found dead in her room by her boyfriend at Sozzago near Novara died of natural causes and not beatings, signs of which on her body were ruled as not being "very recent", an autopsy said Monday. Sara Pasqual, 45, was found by boyfriend Gabriele Lucherini, 46. He is under investigation for manslaughter. The autopsy said Pasqual was in poor health.