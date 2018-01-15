Embraco confirms end Italy production, 500 job losses (3)

Turin, January 15 - Whirlpool unit Embraco on Monday confirmed it was shutting down its Italy production with the closure of its plant at Riva di Chieri near Turin and 497 job losses, unions said Monday. There are no plans to keep the plant open, despite industry ministry proposals, the unions said. On Thursday the firm will meet labour ministry officials to assess the possibility of using government redundancy funds. Embraco will meet unions again on January 24. Embraco last Wednesday started the process of firing 497 of its 537 workers at the Riva di Chieri plant. The factory's trade unions announced the move, which comes three months after the company decided to cut production there, shifting it to other factories in the group. Embraco makes compressors for fridges.