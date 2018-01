Don't need any partner says Marchionne (3)

Detroit, January 15 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) chief Sergio Marchionne said Monday FCA didn't need any partners. "We're on a par with others: if we need one, others too need one. I don't need anyone, and I need everyone", the FCA CEO said in Detroit. "We had spoken of an abuse of capital, no one listened to us: we took another road. "We created an American and European reality: I no longer need anyone," he said. Marchionne was answering a question on the ideal characteristics for a potential FCA partner.