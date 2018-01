Reopen brothels says Salvini (3)

Rome, January 15 - Italy should reopen its brothels, closed by a 1958 law, League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday. Repeating an election campaign vow ahead of the March 4 general election, Salvini said "regulating and taxing prostitution like in civilised countries, reopening brothels - I'm ever more convinced about it". Anti-immigrant, anti-euro leader Salvini has often advocated reopening brothels and regulating sex work as a handful of other European countries do. Salvini's League is part of a centre-right alliance going into the March 4 election, along with the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party of Giorgia Meloni.