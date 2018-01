Doc gets 5 yrs for treating cancer with bicarbonate

Rome, January 15 - An Italian doctor got five and a half years in jail Monday for treating cancer with bicarbonate of soda. Tullio Simoncini, who has been disbarred, was convicted of treating the brain tumour of a 27-year-old Sicilian, Luca Olivotto, with bicarbonate of soda in a Tirana clinic six years ago. Simoncini's assistant, radiologist Roberto Gandini, got two years in jail. Both were found guilty of culpable manslaughter.