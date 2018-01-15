Milan

Armani shows men in double-breasted corduroy

'Most beautiful fabric in the world' says Italian style icon

Milan, January 15 - Giorgio Armani showed men in double-breasted corduroy in his show for next fall/winter's men's fashion collections in Milan Monday. Commenting on the unusual combination, which few other designers could have gotten away with, the Italian style icon said: "I'm trying to define a new elegance that eliminates everything that is a easy game, which has already been seen everywhere." Armani said his new operation "consists in giving a more elegant touch to everything that is regarded as casual, as laddish, with a search for new forms and combinations, and giving a touch of sport to the evening". He described corduroy as "the most beautiful fabric in the world" and said he chose to use the "darkest colours" and end up with a "satin dinner jacket with the collar that looks like a shawl and gives a casual touch".

