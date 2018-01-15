We'll 'change' school vaccination law - Di Maio (3)

Rome, January 15 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will "change" Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin's law on compulsory school vaccinations if it gains power, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday. Di Maio reiterated the M5S line that vaccinations for school admission should be recommended rather than compulsory. Speaking on RAI Radio Uno, Di Maio said: "we'll approve a law on the vaccine recommendations, we are in favour of recommendations". Asked if vaccinations should be compulsory, he said "we think obligatory requirements should revert to how it was before the Lorenzin decree". That decree made it obligatory for children to have 10 vaccinations before they are allowed to start school. In the past the M5S has stated views skeptical of the usefulness rather than alleged harm due to vaccines but has more recently distanced itself from those statements.