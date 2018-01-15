Free press under attack today too - Spielberg in Milan

Milan, January 15 - Steven Spielberg warned that press freedom is under attack as he presented his new film, The Post featuring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, in Milan on Monday. "The free press is a guardian of democracy," Spielberg said. "The story told in The Post, the Pentagon Papers, regards lies about Vietnam and the government's attempt to cover everything up. "But the press has to defend itself from the attacks of the American administration, from being branded fake news when something unwanted is written, today too. "So this film is absolutely relevant to today's situation".