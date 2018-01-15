Milan

Free press under attack today too - Spielberg in Milan

Director presents The Post featuring Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep

Free press under attack today too - Spielberg in Milan

Milan, January 15 - Steven Spielberg warned that press freedom is under attack as he presented his new film, The Post featuring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, in Milan on Monday. "The free press is a guardian of democracy," Spielberg said. "The story told in The Post, the Pentagon Papers, regards lies about Vietnam and the government's attempt to cover everything up. "But the press has to defend itself from the attacks of the American administration, from being branded fake news when something unwanted is written, today too. "So this film is absolutely relevant to today's situation".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

di Angelo Biscardi

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

di Gaetano Mazzuca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33