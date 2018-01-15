Minniti to head Naples meeting on violent teen gangs (3)

Naples, January 15 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti will head a security meeting at the Naples prefect's office on Tuesday following the recent escalation of attacks by gangs of youths in the area, sources said Monday. A minor was insulted and punched in the face near to Naples' Policlinico metro station late on Sunday, in the latest in the string of attacks by so-called 'baby gangs' of teenagers. The victim, a 16-year-old who said he did not know the attackers, suffered a broken nose. On Saturday two pupils aged 14 and 15 suffered an unprovoked assault from a gang of around 10 youths armed with chains at the province of Naples town on Pomigliano d'Arco. The teens' mobile telephones and money were stolen, but investigators suspect that thirst for violence, rather than theft, was the prime motive. Another case was that of Arturo, a 17-year-old stabbed in the throat in the southern city a week before Christmas. Around 800 students took to the streets of Naples, along with Mayor Luigi de Magistris and Justice Undersecretary Gennaro Migliore, to protest against crime and violence after that attack. The boy returned to Naples Cuoco high school on Monday and was greeted by a big banner reading "Welcome back Arturo". "I'm embarrassed because I didn't expect so many journalists at my return to school or this reception from my school mates," he said. "Now it's my teachers who are waiting for me, more than my companions. "I'm excited. This place was one of the things I missed. "I want to hurry. I have a lesson".