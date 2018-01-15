Berlusconi denies AC Milan sale allegations (2)

Rome

'Electoral attack' says ex-premier and former Milan owner

Rome, January 15 - Ex-premier and centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Sunday denied that the sale of his AC Milan soccer club to a Chinese group had "hidden" an illicit return of capital into Italy. Speaking on the flagship Sunday afternoon variety and talk show of his biggest TV channel, the three-time former premier said "every time there are election campaigns and a victory of mine is in the offing, they invent everything under the sun, and this time they invented one that was promptly denied by prosecutors." In a long interview with 'Sunday afternoon chat queen' Barbara D'Urso, media magnate Berlusconi said "the fact that someone took advantage of the Milan sale to bring back capital into Italy not only doesn't correspond to the truth, but doing so would mean you aren't smart". Earlier Sunday Milan prosecutors denied a report by Turin daily La Stampa that the Milan sale to the Chinese was under investigation. But the daily confirmed the news report. Berlusconi's daughter Marina, head of his Mondadori publishing group, said the Berlusconi family was "indignant and astounded"

