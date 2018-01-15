Rome

841 migrants landed in Jan, 64% down on 2017

Landings from Libya down from 2,188 to 544

841 migrants landed in Jan, 64% down on 2017

Rome, January 15 - Some 841 migrants landed in Italy in the first two weeks of January, 64% down on the same period last year when the landings were 2,355, the interior ministry said Monday. Crossings from Libya were sharply down, in keeping with a trend that started last July: 544 persons landing, compared to 2,188 in the first two weeks of 2017.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

di Angelo Biscardi

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

di Gaetano Mazzuca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33