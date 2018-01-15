841 migrants landed in Jan, 64% down on 2017

Rome
15/01/2018
Rome, January 15 - Some 841 migrants landed in Italy in the first two weeks of January, 64% down on the same period last year when the landings were 2,355, the interior ministry said Monday. Crossings from Libya were sharply down, in keeping with a trend that started last July: 544 persons landing, compared to 2,188 in the first two weeks of 2017.
