No to migrant 'hysteria' says Gori (3)

Milan, January 15 - Centre-left Lombardy governor candidate Giorgio Gori responded to his centre-right rival Attilio Fontana's warning that migrants pose a threat to "the white race" by saying the campaign for the March 4 elections could do without "hysteria and demagoguery". "Election campaign: there are those who talk of pitchforks and white race. We talk about training, jobs, growth, and Europe", Bergamo Mayor Gori said on Facebook. Gori launched an appeal to Lombardy voters, saying "you choose: we must #DoBetter, without hysteria and demagoguery". Lombardy and Lazio are going to the polls to elect new regional governments on March 4, the same day as the general election.