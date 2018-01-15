Putin, Gentiloni have long telephone conversation (2)

Rome, January 15 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long telephone conversation, Italian government sources said on Monday. The leaders talked about bilateral relations and developments in Libya and the common commitment to working towards a political solution and the progressive stabilization of the area, the sources said. Gentiloni expressed appreciation for Russia's role on this front at the UN Security Council, they said. Cultural ties were discussed too and the recent upsurge in the number of Russians visiting Italy. Putin expressed "interest in Italy's role this year as duty president of the OSCE" and the leaders discussed how the organization could facilitate relations in the Ukraine crisis, the sources said.