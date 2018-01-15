'White race' a 'slip of the tongue' - Fontana (3)

Monza, January 15 - Centre-right Lombardy governor candidate Attilio Fontana said Monday his warning of a migrant threat to "the white race" had been a "slip of the tongue". He said "it was a slip of the tongue, a mistaken expression, I meant that we have to reorganise a different (migrant) reception that respects our history, our society," said Fontana. Fontana said Sunday that Italy must not accept large-scale migrant arrivals, suggesting the "white race" is in danger. "Here is not an issue of being xenophobic or racist, but a question of being logical or rational," Fontana told the League's Radio Padania. "We cannot (accept all asylum seekers) because we don't all fit, so we have to make choices. "We must decide if our ethnicity, if our white race, if our society, should continue to exist or if it should be wiped out. "A serious State should plan and programme a situation of this type. "It should say how many we consider it right to receive and how many migrants we don't want to allow in, how we want to assist them, what jobs to give them, what homes and schools to give them," added the former mayor of Varese, a League member. "At that point, when a government prepares a project of this type, it can out it before its citizens. "It is absolutely unacceptable to say that we have to accept them all. "It is a design that we must respond to, that it is necessary to rebel against. "We cannot accept them all because, if we did, we would no longer be ourselves as a social reality, as an ethnic reality. "Because there are many more of them than us and they are much more determined to occupy this territory". Fontana is a member of the anti-migrant, anti-euro League.