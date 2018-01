Don't accept all migrants, white race at risk-Fontana

Milan, January 15 - Attilio Fontana, the centre-right candidate to be the next Lombardy governor, has said that Italy must not accept large-scale migrant arrivals, suggesting the "white race" is in danger. "We cannot (accept them) because we don't all fit, so we have to make choices," Fontana told the Northern League's Radio Padania on Sunday. "We must decide if our ethnicity, if our white race, if our society, should continue to exist or if it should be wiped out".