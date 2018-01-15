Soccer: Lotito says not running for FIGC after all

Rome, January 15 - Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito has said that he has changed his mind about running to be the new president of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC). Carlo Tavecchio quit as president last year in the aftermath of Italy's failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia. "I had been convinced to take the field but there would be too many consequences for my club and I don't want that," Lotito said. The candidates in the running are Damiano Tommasi, the head of the Italian professional footballers association, Cosimo Sibilia and Gabriele Gravina, respectively the heads of the national amateur league and the Lego Pro lower tier championships.