Rome

Soccer: Lotito says not running for FIGC after all

Lazio comes first says club chairman

Soccer: Lotito says not running for FIGC after all

Rome, January 15 - Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito has said that he has changed his mind about running to be the new president of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC). Carlo Tavecchio quit as president last year in the aftermath of Italy's failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia. "I had been convinced to take the field but there would be too many consequences for my club and I don't want that," Lotito said. The candidates in the running are Damiano Tommasi, the head of the Italian professional footballers association, Cosimo Sibilia and Gabriele Gravina, respectively the heads of the national amateur league and the Lego Pro lower tier championships.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Blogger calabrese dovrà risarcire 15.000 euro a Salvini

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Auto finisce in una scarpata, tre feriti

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Ucciso a 18 anni dopo una lite

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne

di Angelo Biscardi

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò

di Gaetano Mazzuca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33