Minniti to head Naples meeting on violent teen gangs (2)

Naples, January 15 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti will head a security meeting at the Naples prefect's office on Tuesday following the recent escalation of attacks by gangs of youths in the area, sources said Monday. A minor was insulted and punched in the face near to Naples' Policlinico' metro station late on Sunday, in the latest in the string of attacks by so-called 'baby gangs' of teenagers. The victim, a 16-year-old who said he did not know the attackers, suffered a broken nose.