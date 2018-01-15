M5S won't leave Italy without govt if under 40%-Di Maio

Rome
15/01/2018
Rome, January 15 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio has said the anti-establishment group will not leave Italy without a government if it fails to make the 40% threshold in the March 4 general election needed to get bonus seats to ensure a working majority in parliament. "(In that case) we would have to make a public appeal to all the political parties in parliament to give this country a government," Di Maio said Sunday. "We don't want to stay in a corner. We don't want to leave the country in chaos". The M5S, which was formed only in 2009, has so far spurned making pacts with the traditional parties it accuses of being responsible for corruption and economic decline.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Tragica carambola di auto, morto un 42enne, grave una 20enne
di Angelo Biscardi
Le etichette di vino dedicate a padri e figli dei boss di Cirò
di Gaetano Mazzuca
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online