M5S won't leave Italy without govt if under 40%-Di Maio

Rome, January 15 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio has said the anti-establishment group will not leave Italy without a government if it fails to make the 40% threshold in the March 4 general election needed to get bonus seats to ensure a working majority in parliament. "(In that case) we would have to make a public appeal to all the political parties in parliament to give this country a government," Di Maio said Sunday. "We don't want to stay in a corner. We don't want to leave the country in chaos". The M5S, which was formed only in 2009, has so far spurned making pacts with the traditional parties it accuses of being responsible for corruption and economic decline.

