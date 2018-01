M5S almost a sect - Berlusconi

Rome, January 15 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi unleashed a sharp attack on the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Sunday ahead of the March 4 general election. The billionaire described the movement as a "populist, rebellion, pauperist group" in an interview with one of his Mediaset TV channels. "They are almost more dangerous than the post-Communists in 1994, almost a sect," he added.