Skiing: Italian women claim downhill clean sweep

Rome, January 15 - Sofia Goggia led an Italian clean sweep on the podium at the downhill World Cup race at Karnten-Franz Klammer, Austria, on Sunday. She came first ahead of teammates Federica Brignone, who won the World Cup super-G on Saturday, and Nadia Fanchini. The trio dedicated the unprecedented achievement to Fanchini's older sister Elena, whose season is over after she announced she needs treatment on a tumour.