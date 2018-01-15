Grasso's LeU to back Zingaretti in Lazio

Rome, January 15 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso's leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party on Sunday reached an agreement to back incumbent Governor and Democratic Party (PD) member Nicola Zingaretti in March's regional elections in Lazio on March 4. But the centre left is set to be split in elections on the same day in Lombardy, with the LeU refusing to support PD candidate Giorgio Gori. Instead it is fielding its own candidate, regional councillor Onoroio Rosati. The LeU had already ruled out making a pre-election pact with the PD for the general election, which will also be held on march 4. The LeU features many former PD members who left the party due to hostility to its leader, ex-premier Matteo Renzi. Gori is perceived as close to Renzi.