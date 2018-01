Pope says he fears nuclear war (2)

Papal Flight, January 15 - Pope Francis told reporters on the papal flight from Rome to Chile on Monday that he fears a nuclear war. "Yes, I am truly afraid. We are at the limit," Francis said after showing a photo of the aftermath of the atomic blast in Nagasaki in 1945. "All it takes is a mishap to start a war. The situation risks precipitating from this step. "So it is necessary to destroy the weapons, let's strive for nuclear disarmament".