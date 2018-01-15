Padoan worried by promises to 'dismantle' work done (2)

Berlin, January 15 - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said he is worried about the pledges being made by parties currently in opposition ahead of the March 4 general election, saying many would see the achievements of the centre-left-led governments of the last few years reversed. "I see with concern that there is a proliferation of promises in the election campaign to dismantle the work that has been done," Padoan told German business newspaper Handelsblatt. "Whoever takes the responsibility of government in the coming months should put first implementation of the reforms and structural changes that have been launched in this parliamentary term. "We have sown a seed that will bear fruit over time, if tended well".